Farah Khan has a cute message for Shirish Kunder on their 14th anniversary

bollywood

Yesterday, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder

Yesterday, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. The filmmaker-choreographer shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Just before we signed the register.

Shirish is smiling so much because he did not know what he was getting into (sic)." The witty Farah does not lose a chance to poke fun at her dear hubby.

Farah Khan and Shirish have been married for 14 years now. They tied the knot in 2004 and have triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder. Director Shirish Kunder is a Twitter talent and has around 1.49 million followers on the micro-blogging site who follow his musings in 140 characters religiously.

Shirish Kunder is a filmmaker and has also worked as an editor in over several films. He met Farah on the sets of her film Main Hoon Na. Kunder's directorial debut was with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta's film Jaan-E-Mann (2006). Before stepping into the world of glitz and glamour, Shirish worked as an electronic engineer with a reputed phone company for four years.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates