Farah Khan having fun working on Rohit Shetty's film

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she is having fun working on her upcoming film, which is produced by Rohit Shetty.

Talking about the development on the upcoming "musical actioner", Farah told IANS: "We have finished most of the scripting and have a month more to go and then we will start casting. We are having fun. It's a full-fledged musical with action in it. It's my movie and then Rohit's movie. So, you know what to expect."

Asked if her very good friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the film, she said: "I love Shah Rukh. I love working with him. But as of now we first want to do the dialogue draft and everything and then go on to the next step."

This will be the first time that Farah will be collaborating with Shetty. Farah has earlier directed films such as "Om Shanti Om" and "Main Hoon Na". Shetty is busy with his next directorial venture "Sooryavanshi".

Recently, Khan's debut directorial "Main Hoon Naa" clocked 15 years of its release in Bollywood. On the possibility of "Main Hoon Na 2", Farah told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "I hope and pray that it is made because I have an idea for it. It all depends if Shah Rukh (Shah Rukh Khan)... he needs to be wanting to do that right now."

She added: "I had a very good idea for part two. The film keeps coming on channels and people are still loving it."

Released in 2004, the Shah Rukh-starrer told the tale of Major Ram who goes undercover as a college student upon orders to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier and fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his family. It had soft undertones of the India-Pakistan conflict.

The film also stars Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen.

