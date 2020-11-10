Farah Khan on Call My Agent: Play myself in Shaad Ali's web series

If her cameos and appearances on chat shows are any indication, Farah Khan is a riot on screen. Understandably then, months after she faced the camera for Masaba Masaba, the choreographer-director has taken her place under the arc lights again for Shaad Ali's Indian adaptation of Call My Agent.

Though she has not seen the original French workplace comedy, Khan says that all it took was a call from Ali for her to come on board. "I am doing the cameo only for Shaad. I have known him since he was Mani sir's [Ratnam] assistant in Dil Se [1998]; we sat on the train together while I choreographed Chhaiyya chhaiyya. We went on to work on many of Mani sir's movies. I remember we used to be the only Hindi-speaking people in a Tamil crew," she laughs as she walks down memory lane.



Shaad Ali

The adaptation — featuring Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra as four talent managers — will have real-life celebrities in each episode. While Khan played a snooty director in the Netflix show featuring Masaba and Neena Gupta, her role in the latest outing is closer to her off-screen avatar. "I play myself in this web series. The role reflects who I am, complete with my sarcastic one-liners. Sarika and Akshara Haasan shot for the episode with me." Whenever she is on set, one can be assured of her famous home-cooked biryani. "I had carried a big pot of mutton biryani; the team was thrilled," she laughs. Though originally planned as a two-day shoot, she wrapped up her portion within a day, and headed to the Bigg Boss shoot on Monday.

