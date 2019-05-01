Farah Khan plans Main Hoon Na 2 but only on this condition!

bollywood

The filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hopes that she can make it provided lead actor Shah Rukh Khan shows interest to be a part of it

Farah Khan has a good idea for a sequel of her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, which clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The filmmaker-choreographer hopes that she can make it provided lead actor Shah Rukh Khan shows interest to be a part of it.

Farah Khan had taken to her Instagram account to celebrate the occasion and wrote: "The joyride that was/is Main Hoon Na..#15yrsofMainHoonNa [sic]"

Known for its chartbusters, Tumse Milke Dilka Hai Jo Haal, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, and Gori Gori, the film also starred Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Bindu, Satish Shah, and Amrita Rao.

Susmita Sen also took to her Instagram account and wrote: "What #chemistry, Magical #15yearsofmainhoonna, Thank you @farahkhankunder @iamsrk @suniel.shetty @boman_irani @itszayedkhan @amrita_rao_insta & the entire cast & crew for this memorable film & journey!!! I love you guys!!! #misschandani [sic]"

Released in 2004, the musical drama, set on a college campus, told the tale of an Army major who goes undercover as a college student upon orders to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier and fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his family. It also had undertones of the India-Pakistan conflict.

