Farah Khan reveals it was difficult to teach dance to Jackie and Salman

television

On hearing this, Geeta Kapoor smilingly agreed to her Guru and said that they have had many instances like these and the list can go and on

Farah Khan and Geeta Kapur

This weekend, brace yourself for a rather unusually thrilling 'Guru-Shishya Special' episode on Sony Entertainment Television's Super Dancer Chapter 3. To celebrate this special bond of teacher and student, the talented Farah Khan visited the sets who happens to be Geeta Kapur's mentor. Farah and Geeta have worked together and done some memorable work. Farah and Geeta are one of the perfect example of Guru- Shishya jodis of the film industry. Farah who has been in the industry for over two decades and has worked with lot of actors.

On being asked by Anurag Basu as to which actor was the toughest to teach, Farah Khan confessed that when she had just started her career she was working on a movie 'Kabhi Na Kabhi' which was being made since 5-6 years where she used to go every year for the shoot.

Farah said, "Jackie Shroff was the toughest. During my initial days when I was doing this movie, my career was going to end before it started because I got a song where I had to teach dance to Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt."

She immediately backed it up by saying that during the shoot Jackie told her in his unique style, "Dekh Bhidu, ya toh mai lip-sync kar sakta hu ya toh steps, dono aek sath nahi hoga" (Look, I can either lip-sync or do steps and can't do both together) On hearing this the entire set erupted into roars of laughter.

She further added a few more instances and revealed that "During one of the first screen test of Salman Khan, I was supposed to teach Salman to dance, I actually ran away after 4 hours and cried that nobody can teach you to dance, you don't know at all. I was shocked when I came to know the makers had selected him in the movie 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and when I saw the movie I was even more shocked to see how good he was in it."

On hearing this, Geeta smilingly agreed to her Guru and said that they have had many instances like these and the list can go and on.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates