Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan went missing while shooting for Jiya Jale

Farah Khan made some interesting revelation about Shah Rukh Khan while they were shooting for the song Jiya Jale



Shah Rukh Khan



From making Shah Rukh Khan dance on top of a train in Kerala to making Madhuri Dixit - Nene sway in a blue chiffon saree atop an ice-capped mountain in Alaska till her lips turned blue, Farah Khan definitely has the best job in the world.

When asked about her best memories from on sets, Farah Khan said, "When we were shooting in Kerala for Jiya Jale, I told Shah Rukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water. Of course, I was joking with him; but that's the first time in 25 years that he didn't land up for a shoot. He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala."

Adding to that, she went on to say, "If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up."

Watch Farah Khan get candid about Shah Rukh Khan on Vh1 Inside Access Finale, this Sunday 15th April at 8 pm

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates