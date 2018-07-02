Farah Khan reveals the secret behind the success of Tareefan and Zingaat

Farah Khan who choreographed two biggest chartbusters of the year â Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding) and the latest dance number Zingaat (Dhadak) said that she has always kept up with the times

Farah Khan

Having choreographed some of the biggest and memorable iconic songs in her prolific career, Farah Khan has gone back to her roots this year by choreographing two biggest chartbusters of the year – Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding) and the latest dance number Zingaat (Dhadak).

The blockbuster filmmaker and veteran choreographer, who also choreographed the special Bollywood-style dance number in the Indo-Chinese production Kung Fu Yoga featuring action superstar Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood last year, has received humongous response for her latest hits.

"I have done only two songs this year. Tareefan has become a humongous hit and the hook step of the song became extremely popular," informs Farah and elaborates on the success of Zingaat.

"Since the original song had no hook step, the challenge was to actually choreograph a song that looks random but also give a hook step. It has been 25 years of choreography and I’ve always kept up with the times. If I do two songs a year, they should be the biggest songs of the year," Farah adds.

