Farah Khan to replace Salman Khan as host of Bigg Boss 13

A tight shooting schedule for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has prompted Salman Khan to call it quits from Bigg Boss 13. Moreover, Bigg Boss 13 was originally set to conclude in January. But due to soaring TRP, the show has been extended by another five weeks, and the finale will now be aired in mid-February. This has compelled Salman to step out!

The makers of the reality show plan to celebrate the superstar's 54th birthday on December 27 in the house, after which he will bid adieu. However, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will replace Salman as host of Bigg Boss next month. Farah had hosted Bigg Boss when Sallu was shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

As stated by IANS, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Colors channel, which airs the show, and Bigg Boss producers Endemol, agreed to pay Salman an extra two-crore per episode to have him continue as host. "Salman had made it very clear that he didn't want to extend his stint on 'Bigg Boss' owing to other film commitments such as the post-production of 'Dabangg 3', and the shoot of 'Radhe'. However Colors lured him to stay on by adding the zeroes on his paycheque," said a source.

The source also claimed that Salman gets a bigger paycheck to come back as host every year. "Each year he initially refuses to return to 'Bigg Boss', and every time he is lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor 'Bigg Boss' per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together," the source added.

Earlier this week, former contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga re-entered the house along with actress Madhurima Tuli, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee left the show citing health issues.

