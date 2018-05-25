Farah Khan's 'above average' hubby Shirish Kunder

Wife Farah Khan took to social media to post a quirky birthday message for the writer-director Shirish Kunder



Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder

Yesterday, Shirish Kunder turned 45. Wife Farah Khan took to social media to post a quirky birthday message for the writer-director. She shared his picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to an above average husband, but the best dad my kids could have. Shirish... you are a rare one (sic)." The rarest of rare, perhaps.

Farah Khan and Shirish have been married for 14 years now. They tied the knot in 2004 and have triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder. Director Shirish Kunder is a Twitter talent and has around 1.49 million followers on the micro-blogging site who follow his musings in 140 characters religiously.

Shirish Kunder is a filmmaker and has also worked as an editor in over several films. He met Farah on the sets of her film Main Hoon Na. Kunder's directorial debut was with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta's film Jaan-E-Mann (2006). Before stepping into the world of glitz and glamour, Shirish worked as an electronic engineer with a reputed phone company for four years.

