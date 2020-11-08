Fargo Season 4: Salvatore Esposito talks about the drama and his character in the show

Created and primarily written by Noah Hawley (Bones), Fargo is inspired by the eponymous 1996 film, which was written and directed by the Coen brothers (The Big Lebowski, No Country For Old Men). The fourth season is set in 1950 in Kansas City and the story follows two crime syndicates as they vie for control.

Excerpts from an interview with actor Salvatore Esposito, who plays Gaetano Fadda in the fourth season:

Can you tell us about your character?

I play Gaetano Fadda, the second son of the notorious Fadda family. As a boy, Gaetano was sent to Italy to be raised in a rural part of a beautiful land that was experiencing the horrors of war. This was a formative time for Gaetano, which is, in part, responsible for his uncontrollable, dominating temperament.

What is his role within his "family"?

During Gaetano's time in Italy, he ran the family business, and sought to increase the family's power through extreme, yet effective, methods. Because Gaetano is also half-American, he was able to work with them to protect his family and his business.

What first appealed to you about Fargo? Had you seen previous seasons?

I was always drawn to the style of the storytelling, the way in which all the characters are created and curated. All of the seasons are great -- each one is different and they are all amazing. I loved Fargo from the start and it was an honour for me to be a part of this project.

What's been the biggest challenge playing this role?

All the characters in Fargo are beautifully written by Noah Hawley and his team. Each of the characters have beautiful arcs, which allowed the actors to experiment and deepen the psyche of each role. The biggest challenge for me was being able to mix the Italian and English languages, as my character is the only one who almost always speaks in both. It was a great challenge and I think the audience will love the Sardinian Italian, as the Fadda family comes from Sardinia, together with English.

Can you tell us about the tone and feel of the series? What was your approach in playing the character?

You know, Fargo is Fargo! I believe that each of us would be able to recognise a scene or a character from Fargo, among thousands and thousands of works. Over the years, Fargo has created a style that is all its own and that is recognised around the world, and therefore the storytelling and characters are subject to this narrative style, and adapt in turn. Also, this season will leave you speechless!

What do you think is the message of Fargo?

I believe that the task of art is not to give messages, but rather to create opportunities through narrative for introspection and thoughtful discussion. I believe that each of us, when it comes to art, must ask questions and reflect -- and this season of Fargo surely allows for that. It is then up to each of us to reflect and take away the right messages and make the right choices in real life.

What was it like filming the series in Chicago?

Chicago is beautiful. We were greeted by wonderful people and on set by great professionals. I was conceived in the United States, so I think there is a bit of American blood in me. Unfortunately, we will remember 2020 for COVID-19, but the incredible experience I had while filming Fargo will stay with me always.

What are you looking forward to most about watching the finished series?

I look forward to sharing with everyone all of the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice put in by each of us who took part in creating this season. I'm sure we'll be proud of what we've done and leave many people speechless.

Do you enjoy working with this cast? What was the mood on set?

I think it's rare to find a set made up of such incredibly talented people. It was a huge pleasure to work with everyone, and I am forever grateful for the experience and all that I learned and all that we shared together. There was always a great atmosphere on set, which allowed us to perform at our best.

Did you collaborate with Noah?

Noah is a genius. I will always be grateful to him for this opportunity. He had the courage to choose me, and I hope I have fully repaid his trust. He immediately put me at ease on set and always left me in the right creative space, and this is not something that happens often. Knowing that Noah was overseeing everything made all of us feel that we were a part of something truly special.

What do you hope the audience will take away from the drama?

I hope the audience will be impressed by the story and by the way the directors have told it. I hope they love the way us actors have told our characters, but most of all, I hope they enjoy the story and that the subject matter provides insights that can be applied to everyone's lives.

Catch the Indian television premiere of the fourth season of Fargo starting November 14, every Saturday at 10 pm only on Colors Infinity.

