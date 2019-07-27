Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar chill in a pool; see photo

bollywood

This was one of the first few pictures that Farhan Akhtar shared on his Instagram account with Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar, who is busy prepping for his upcoming film 'Toofan', took some time off his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with his lady love Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan, who stays quite active on Instagram, just shared another post on the photo-sharing application, which is a reminder of why we just can't seem to get enough of his and Shibani's social media PDA!

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor shared an exotic picture with Shibani. In the picture, the couple can be seen chilling in the pool.

Shibani looks absolutely stunning in a red bikini, while Farhan shows off his fit body in a pair of shorts. Their suntan is proof that they have been having a lot of fun on the beach on their holiday.

Going by Farhan's caption, the picture seems to be taken in Ko Samui, Thailand. The 'Rock On!' actor captioned the post: "At, by and on your side." He added the hashtags #poolheads, #kosamui# and FarOutdoors to his post.

A few days back, Shibani treated her fans with a solo photograph on her Instagram, in which she could be seen soaking up the sun. She captioned the post: "Island vibes. That brown girl getting browner."

While the two have never confirmed their relationship on record, the much in love couple has not kept the relationship under wraps either. In fact, the two have been frequently spotted getting cozy at date nights and other parties.

On the work front, Farhan last produced his sister Zoya Akhtar's film 'Gully Boy', which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Shibani Dandekar is a model-turned-VJ, and has participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'.

