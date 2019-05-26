Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar seem 'wedding ready' in this picture
The latest photo of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, all dressed up to attend a cricket World Cup event in London, has become the talk of the town
It won't come as a surprise if Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar suddenly decide to get hitched. One look at this picture and it looks like they are ready to walk down the aisle. They were all dressed up to attend a cricket World Cup event in London. The filmmaker-actor-singer shared the picture and wrote, "Some days are dressier than others (sic)."
Check out their photos here:
This is not the first time Farhan and Shibani have shared their photographs. The couple frequently shares photos and videos with each other on social media. Quite recently, the photo-sharing platform was flooded with images from their beach holiday.
On the Bollywood front, Farhan will next be seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink". The film also stars Priyanka Chopra. The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It marks Priyanka's much-awaited comeback to Bollywood after her appearance in a leading role in ABC's "Quantico".
