Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make it official with this picture?

Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar played to the cameras at a Christmas bash. The filmmaker-actor-singer shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Now you see her, now you don't (sic)." What did Farhan ask Santa for? Not exactly hard to guess.

On the work front, producer Farhan Akhtar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for the second season of the show. Farhan interacted with the media at the success party of Mirzapur along with Rasika Dugal, Elli AvRam, Pankaj Tripathi, Anangsha Biswas, Richa Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Mirzapur, backed by Excel Entertainment, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It also depicts gang rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Farhan said: "I am feeling really happy. It's the second show which we have created with Amazon Prime Video. Our earlier collaboration 'Inside Edge' was a successful web series and now Mirzapur is getting more success than that. So it is a really nice thing and we are here to celebrate."

