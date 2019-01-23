Farhan Akhtar celebrates woman power with music

music

Joining forces with Population Foundation of India and director Feroz Abbas Khan, Farhan Akhtar hopes to encourage women with his music

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is set to enthral the audience at the Lalkaar concert on February 14. Joining forces with Population Foundation of India and director Feroz Abbas Khan, the singer-actor hopes to encourage women with his music.

To be held at the Bandra Fort amphitheatre, the concert will also feature gigs by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Shaan. Proud to champion the cause of gender equality, Akhtar says that Lalkaar emphasises the ideologies of MARD - the social media campaign launched by him to speak up about violence against women.

The concert is an extension of the television edutainment series Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon, which focussed on gender issues. "With Lalkaar, we are not only celebrating womanhood, but also bringing in the show's third season that will continue to inspire more lives," says Akhtar.

