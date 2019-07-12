Farhan Akhtar gets emotional on completing 6 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

bollywood

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one of the most remembered characters of Farhan Akhtar as this was the very first time when he essayed the role of a real-life character.

Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar has been donning many hats with his artistry and the multi-talented star recently got emotional and shared a poster of his iconic film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as it completed six years, today.

The actor captioned the post as, "6 years since #bhaagmilkhabhaag came along and changed my life.. the heart is filled with gratitude for all the love you have shown and continue to show our film. Big big hug. @rakeyshommehra @sonamkapoor @divyadutta25 #YograjSingh #PawanMalhotra #PrasoonJoshi #BinodPradhan @shankarehsaanloy @samir_jaura #MelwynCrasto And most of all to the Singh family. @realjeevmilkhasingh"

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one of the most-remembered characters of Farhan as this was the very first time when he essayed a real-life character.

Farhan Akhtar gave his hundred per cent while essaying the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actor took intense training for his power-packed role and he made sure that his physique was on point. The actor even did weight-training and functional training. Farhan's dedication towards this role is surely an inspiration to everyone.

Farhan even bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Actor and that was surely a moment of pride and celebration. The whole team received accolades for their dedication and hard work. Apart from this, the actor is super thrilled for his upcoming role in Toofan and he is all set to stun us once again with his commendable punches and hardcore training.

The actor is giving us glimpses from his fitness regime time and again and fans are getting a daily dose of inspiration from the actor. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space, but many brands are also opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line. Farhan is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous movie, Dil Dhadakne Do, was a blockbuster hit in the theatres.

Also read: Steering up the fitness prep Farhan Akhtar stuns his trainer Drew Neal with his Toofan mode

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates