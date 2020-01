Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from 'Toofan'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Farhan Akhtar shared his first look from his upcoming boxing drama "Toofan" on Thursday.

The actor looked absolutely ripped in the photo, taken from the ringside and shared on social media. "When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020," Akhtar captioned the photo.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" also features veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. The project marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

"Toofan" is co-produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released on October 2 this year.

