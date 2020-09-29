Search

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting'

Updated: 29 September, 2020 07:48 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter account and wrote something about the vitriolic news reporting.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Farhan Akhtar
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Farhan Akhtar

Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday spoke out against what he feels is vitriolic news reporting.

"Combined with Lata-ji's birthday and Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, here's some more good news today. Sincerely hope that the top brands in question follow through on their valid concern about vitriolic news reporting," tweeted Farhan from his verfied account.

His tweet comes in reaction to a news piece that reads: "India's top brands want news channels to stop being toxic, warn they could pull the plug on advertising."

Recently, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar took a jibe at news channels for covering the news about Karan Johar's last year's house party, which is making headlines for allegedly being a drugs party.

"If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan's party!. it seems that Karan's do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels," Javed Akhtar had tweeted on Friday.

First Published: 29 September, 2020 07:29 IST

