Farhan Akhtar reunites with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years for Toofan

bollywood

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to reunite with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a film on boxing

Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Picture courtesy/Farhan's Instagram account

After 2013, 6 years later, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen for a film based on boxing titled Toofan, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.

Farhan Akhtar took to social media to announce as he shares, "Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @rakeyshommehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer. Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love. [sic]"

The film is not a biopic. It is a fictional story scripted by Anjum Rajabali. Farhan fell in love with it as soon as he heard it. Rakeysh has already started with the prep and Farhan will be training extensively in boxing.

After playing Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to play the role of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled Toofan. Excel Entertainment presents Toofan an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures.

At the trailer launch of his production, Gully Boy, Farhan quipped that there will be another announcement soon from his end, but the film's event was not the right platform for it. Maybe this was it?

Also read: Finally! Farhan Akhtar confesses his love for Shibani Dandekar publicly

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates