Finally! Farhan Akhtar confesses his love for Shibani Dandekar publicly

Putting all the rumours to rest, Farhan Akhtar makes it official with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/faroutakhtar.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been indulging into immense public display of affection on social media. However, they never confessed their love for each other or their relationship status publicly. Although they weren't vocal about it, their actions spoke otherwise.

However, on Sunday evening, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with Shibani, where he is seen holding her in his arms. In the picture, they both are seen enjoying a dip in the pool and look extremely happy in each other's company.

And, this is the same picture through which, he made it official that he loves Dandekar. He shared the photo and captioned it as, "As long as I have you, As long as you are, I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star, @shibanidandekar love you loads [sic]."

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar had revealed that he will make many announcements very soon. We think, making it official with Shibani Dandekar was one of them. There are also rumours that the two have already exchanged rings and might tie the knot very soon.

