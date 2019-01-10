Farhan Akhtar hints at making a special announcement. Is it about Shibani Dandekar?

bollywood

At the trailer launch of his production, Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar quipped that there will be another announcement soon from his end, but the film's event was not the right platform for it

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Looks like lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be updating their relationship status soon. At the trailer launch of his production, Gully Boy, Farhan quipped that there will be another announcement soon from his end, but the film's event was not the right platform for it.

B-Town is buzzing that the duo is set to exchange rings. Yesterday, Farhan turned 45 and Shibani wished him on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy birthday my sweet grumps, love you loads (sic)."

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar also shares her birthday with Farhan Akhtar. Netizens were quick to point out that Shibani wished boyfriend Farhan Akhtar first and her sister hours later on social media. Anusha's actor beau Karan Kundra shared a loved-up photo to mark her big day.

Coming back to Farhan and Shibani, they might not vocally announce their love but their Instagram accounts are proof enough to validate their warmth and affection for each other. Their relationship status is no more a secret as the couple has been frequently spotted getting cosy at date nights and other parties. Farhan and Shibani keep sharing pictures of them together or solo at times on social media.

Farhan also kickstarted his new year celebrations with Dandekar and friends at an undisclosed location, pictures of which were shared on social media, and Shibani looked at ease and comfortable with Farhan's kids. There's also a strong buzz of Farhan and Shibani tying the knot this year.

On the work front, producer Farhan Akhtar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for the second season of the show. Farhan's production venture, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was released on his birthday, January 9, which has been getting rave reviews.

Also Read: Love is in the air! Farhan Akhtar shares sun-kissed photo of Shibani Dandekar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates