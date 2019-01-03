Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar?

bollywood

Rumours are rife that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar might soon take the plunge

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/faroutakhtar.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's social media account is all about love, mush and togetherness. Although the two have never really been vocal about their love affair publicly, their Instagram posts and PDA on social media speak otherwise.

While 2018 was all about big fat Bollywood weddings, seems the trend shall continue in 2019 too. There are a number of line-up for marriages in B-town. However, another couple to add in this queue is Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. A recent report in Dna suggests that the filmmaker-actor and VJ-turned-model are all set to take the plunge.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¨ @faroutakhtar âÂ¨ A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) onDec 29, 2018 at 11:10pm PST

A close friend of the couple informed the publication that the two are planning marriage at the end of this year or maybe early next year. "They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan’s kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two," revealed the friend.

Recently, both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar played to the cameras at a Christmas bash. The filmmaker-actor-singer shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Now you see her, now you don't (sic)."

What did Farhan ask Santa for? Not exactly hard to guess.

They were also seen bringing in their New Year together with friends at an undisclosed location. Pictures of which were shared on social media, and Shibani looked at ease and comfortable with Farhan's kids.

On the work front, producer Farhan Akhtar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for the second season of the show.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani shares mushy photo with boyfriend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates