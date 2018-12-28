Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani shares mushy photo with boyfriend

bollywood

Adhuna Bhabani and Nicolo Morea

Farhan Akhtar's social media posts are full of PDA (Public Display of Affection) for current flame, Shibani Dandekar. So can the actor-filmmaker's ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani be far behind?

The celeb hairstylist, who is in a relationship with restaurateur Nicolo Morea, has been sharing lovey-dovey pictures with him. Blame it on the season to be jolly?

View this post on Instagram My #fascination with #blackandwhite continues with this one ðÂÂÂ@nicolo_morea A post shared by Adhuna (@iadhuna) onDec 26, 2018 at 7:37am PST

In February 2016, Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage. Last November, the estranged couple underwent counselling at the Bandra family court.

On the work front, producer Farhan Akhtar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for the second season of the show. Farhan interacted with the media at the success party of Mirzapur along with Rasika Dugal, Elli AvrRam, Pankaj Tripathi, Anangsha Biswas, Richa Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal on Wednesday in Mumbai.

