Love is in the air! Farhan Akhtar shares sun-kissed photo of Shibani Dandekar

A little bit of social media PDA, and a lot of weekend vibes. It was the first Sunday of 2019 and guess who Farhan Akhtar chose to spend it with? That's right his current love Shibani Dandekar.

Shibani Dandekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/faroutakhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar might not vocally announce their love but their Instagram accounts are proof enough to validate their warmth and affection for each other. Their relationship status is no more a secret as the couple have been frequently spotted getting cosy at date nights and other parities.

Farhan and Shibani keep sharing pictures of them together or solo at times on social media. And this time around the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, starting his New Year's first weeked, shared a picture of Shibani on social media. The sun-kissed photo of Shibani, who can be seen overlooking a balcony, also has their pet dog in the frame.

Farhan captioned the image with two heart emoticons and wrote: "Looking out for each other. @shibanidandekar [sic]"

Lately, Farhan has been posting many pictures with Shibani. The actor also kickstarted his new year celebrations with Dandekar and friends at an undisclosed location, pictures of which were shared on social media, and Shibani looked at ease and comfortable with Farhan's kids.

There's also a strong buzz of Farhan and Shibani tying the knot this year.

On the work front, producer Farhan Akhtar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for the second season of the show.

