Farhan Akhtar sharing much-in-love picture with Shibani Dandekar is all sorts of love

bollywood

The lovebirds, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have never made it official, but on social media, they have been professing their love

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Now that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have clocked a year of togetherness, the buzz is that the duo wants to take their relationship to the next level. The lovebirds have never made it official, but on social media, they have been professing their love. High time they admit it.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar posted the same picture with the similar caption: "Three Six Five [sic]"

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor also kickstarted his new year celebrations with Dandekar and friends at an undisclosed location, pictures of which were shared on social media, and Shibani looked at ease and comfortable with Farhan's kids. They are surely the latest 'IT couple' of Bollywood.

On the work front, producer Farhan Akhtar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for the second season of the show.

Also Read: See Photos: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's romantic beach affair!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates