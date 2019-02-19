See Photos: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's romantic beach affair!

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's beach pictures are all things mush. Dandekar has shared photos and videos from the vacation on Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shibanidandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the new 'it' couple of Bollywood. A few weeks ago, Farhan Akhtar made their relationship public with one of their sweetest photos on Instagram. The duo never really admitted to their love-affair prior to this post, but their lovey-dovey pictures, videos and public display of affection were enough to scream love.

After Shibani Dandekar's youngest sister, Apeksha Dandekar's wedding, the former along with beau Farhan has left for a 'beachy' vacation and are painting the town and social media red.

From soaking up the sun and getting tanned to enjoying the sea-foods and working out on the windy palette, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are definitely head over heels in love with each other. Reportedly, they might soon tie the knot with each other in April 2019.

A close friend of the couple informed DNA that the two are planning marriage maybe early next year (2019). "They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan's kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two," revealed the friend.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor also kickstarted his new year celebrations with Dandekar and friends at an undisclosed location, pictures of which were shared on social media, and Shibani looked at ease and comfortable with Farhan's kids.

On the work front, producer Farhan Akhtar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for the second season of the show.

