Farhan Akhtar speaks about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and War's box office clash

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar spoke at the teaser launch of the historical film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This is the second film after KGF that Excel Entertainment has come on board as distributors.

Farhan Akhtar was clicked at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's teaser launch. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

The teaser of the south film industry's magnum opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was unveiled on Tuesday at a plush hotel in Mumbai's Juhu area. Present at the trailer launch was Dr Chiranjeevi, the megastar of south films, Ram Charan, the film's producer along with its distributors Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The duo's Excel Entertainment is distributing this film, and they looked quite excited to be associated with such a stellar project.

At the teaser launch event, Farhan Akhtar was asked a question about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy clashing with the Hindi film, War, at the box office. War features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles, and Hrithik is a dear friend to Farhan. This film, too, produced by Yash Raj Films' is made on a heavy budget. Would clashing at the box office be profitable for both the films? To which, Farhan Akhtar said, "Tiger Shroff is also my friend. But the fact is that we should go beyond these whole things that two films cannot release on the same day. There are enough screens, enough of an audience for two films release on the same day and do well."

Further speaking about War, he said, "The people who made that film are absolutely happy with the film that they made. I am sure it's a great film. We wish them all the best..and I just hope the audience will go and see both films."

Watch the film's teaser here:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film, which narrates the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857.

The film has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah, and Jagapathi Babu. This multilingual marks the first film of superstars Amitabh and Chiranjeevi together. While Chiranjeevi plays the titular role, Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh Bachchan plays his mentor.

Talking about his attire and action sequences, megastar Chiranjeevi said at the teaser launch, "To get into this look we took one hour.. it's the toughest job at this point of time. Ram Charan and Surender everybody made into this work hard..while going through the subject, I thought they can provide a body double for the action sequence. But they made me fight and I already got a bad shoulder, which I got operated. But they only wanted me to do my own action sequence and horse riding at this point in time. But now I cherish and enjoy this feeling (sic)."

Both, War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, are slated to release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

Also Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Film about the forgotten Indian hero

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates