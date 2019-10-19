Farhan Akhtar speaks out for those stuck in the PMC scam

Though Farhan Akhtar did not mention the beleaguered Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in his tweet, it was clear that his tirade was directed at the scam. The actor-filmmaker wrote, "The fact that hard-working and honest people have lost their savings and are killing themselves while the thieves roam free, protected by whatever twisted law allows it, is just not right. The people deserve their money back now and the culprits deserve to rot in jail forever (sic)."

Considering B-Town stars are not known to make statements for fear of courting controversy, netizens hailed the actor for speaking up on behalf of depositors whose money is stuck after the bank went bust.

One Twitter user replied to Farhan Akhtar's tweet saying, "I wish more people from film fraternity come forward", and another wrote, "Thanks Farhan Ji for standing up for common people's plight. Very few people had the conviction to come forward in support of suffering depositors. #PMBhulePMC #PMCBankCrisis", while yet another commented, "Yes sir #PMCBankCrisis people are in a very pathetic mental and physical state.. the @RBI seems to have a heart of stone and people are suffering because of their inefficiency..."

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was recently seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film, which released on October 11, has been doing fairly well at the Indian box office. Farhan's next is Toofan, in which the actor will slip into the character of a boxer.

