Farhan Akhtar's first look from Toofan receives a tremendous response by fans!

Farhan Akhtar is going an extra mile to get the desired look for Toofan and has been on a workout spree, to an extent that his benchmarks have been changing every week. Known to follow a strict pattern since the beginning, Farhan is taking methodical acting to an all-new level.

On Monday, he unveiled the first look of Toofan. It also stars Paresh Rawal in the role of the actor's coach and the film promises to be palpable and piercing. The actor has left a mark so much so that the poster has broken the internet. In a never-before-seen scenario, the poster has accumulated a massive response with 58.09 million in reach.

Apart from fans, Farhan also received immense love from Bollywood celebrities. Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor all praised the actor. His Zindagi Na Milegi Doobra co-star Katrina Kaif praised his look by putting a fire emoji in the comment section while Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Toofan Uthega! Parda Phatega". Shah Rukh Khan a;sp praised Farhan's dedication for Toofan.

After receiving accolades for his touching role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now in Toofan, the actor will slip into the character of a boxer. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.

Farhan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do. The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres on October 2019.