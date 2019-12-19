Farhan Akhtar tweets about CAA protests, IPS officer tells him he has 'broken the law'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The entire country has been witnessing violence and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Bollywood actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt raised a voice against the act as well. Actor and Director Farhan Akhtar also took to social media to urge people to gather at August Kranti Maidan to protest against CAA. "Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over," he wrote.

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

Senior IPS officer, Sandeep Mittal was quick to revert and point out to Farhan that he had "broken the law" by doing so. He shared an explanation video of Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code

(Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and wrote, "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your life. Understand the Law (sic)"

You also need to know that you ' ve committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening.Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life.

Understand the LawðÂÂÂ( https://t.co/DK3hDYe9e2 ) — Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) December 18, 2019

Farhan tweeted again with a statement, saying he does not endorse the map presented on the image, which he had reposted from somewhere and apologised for the oversight on his part. "I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19th with a repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. "Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincerest apologies for the oversight," the actor said on a statement posted on Twitter.

It is not the first time when IPS officer Sandeep Mittal educated someone. Recently, Javed Akhtar wrote on social media, "According to the law of the land under any circumstances police can not enter any university campus without the permission of the university authorities. By entering the Jamia campus without permission police have created a precedent that is a threat to every university."

Mittal responded, "Dear Legal Expert Please elaborate the law of land, the section number and name of the Act etc so that we are also enlightened. Regards"

