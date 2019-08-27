Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish for 'sunshine' Shibani Dandekar is all things love

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend actress Shibani Dandekar celebrates her 39th birthday on August 27, 2019.

Farhan Akhtar shared this photo of Shibani Dandekar on his Instagram account

It is model-actress Shibani Dandekar's birthday on August 27, and boyfriend Farhan Akhtar can't keep calm. The actor-producer-singer is known to frequently profess his love for girlfriend Shibani on social media, then how could he stay away from dropping a birthday wish for his "sunshine" on Instagram?

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar shared a beautiful photograph of Shibani Dandekar on his Instagram account and posted a special message for his beauty. His birthday wish for her is "may you always have a reason to smile," and added the hashtag, #Womenwhodontlook60.

Take a look at Farhan's post for Shibani:

Shibani Dandekar loved the birthday wish, but what she loved more is the hashtag. This is what the model-turned-VJ replied to Farhan Akhtar's post: "hashtag Love you Foo (sic)" Shibani lovingly calls Farhan as "Foo". This picture of Shibani was clicked by Farhan on one of their beach vacations.

While Shibani looks bright and beautiful in the picture, it drew flak for the stretch marks on her neck. One user asked, "Is she 40plus she is lookin so old (sic)." Trolls don't need a reason to be mean, but why let the negativity stop you?

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the couple recently walked the ramp as showstoppers for designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The designer and the fashion show was celebrating 20 years of its completion.

The Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor started dating Ms Dandekar almost a year-and-a-half ago. Later, they started sharing each other's photos and their PDA (public display of affection) on their social media accounts. There's buzz that the couple might soon be getting married.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen with Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

