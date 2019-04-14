Shibani Dandekar posts hot photo and Farhan Akhtar can't keep calm

bollywood

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are all about social media mush and their public display of affection screams love

Shibani Dandekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shibanidandekar.

On Saturday, VJ-turned-actress Shibani Dandekar dropped a bomb on Instagram with her super hot photoshoot. The actress shared the sizzling pictures on the photo-sharing application and her followers couldn't stop admiring her beauty.

However, there was someone special to Shibani that dropped by and left a comment on her post. The comment appreciated her beauty. It was written "Beautiful" by beau Farhan Akhtar. Shibani wore a snake print monikini, nude lipstick, wet tresses let loose and a brown oversized jacket.

It seems Farhan Akhtar can't get enough of his ladylove and is in all awe of Shibani Dandekar. He also shared another snapshot from her magazine shoot and shared it on his Instagram story section. In the Instagram story post, she has worn a sports two-piece with a blue and pink striped robe paired with a brown belt and Victorian boots. The outfit clearly highlighted her washboard abs. Farhan reacted to the picture with a red heart emoticon.



Picture Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram account.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's relationship, they started dating each other almost a year ago. Their first post was a cryptic one, with just a picture of them holding each other's hands. The couple still continues to play the decoding cryptic posts with their followers on social media.

Reportedly, they have decided to take the plunge and seemingly the duo is planning a summer wedding this year. It was in Bhumi Pednekar's talk show, Tape Cast season 2 where Bhumi played a segment titled, 'Do Not Play cassette'. The cassette had Shibani popping out the marriage question to Farhan. She asked, "When are we getting married?"

Farhan Akhtar couldn't stop blushing and without dodging the question, he replied saying, "I don't know. Maybe April or May."

Another Bollywood wedding coming our way?

