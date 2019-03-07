Farhan Akhtar confirms his marriage with Shibani Dandekar, reveals plans

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for a year and have now decided to take the final plunge

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shibanidandekar.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar do not shy away from the media or the public glare to profess their care and love for each other. Their Instagram account is all about pictures filled with Public Display of Affection (PDA), and their cryptic captions leave their fans scratching heads to decode it. Their last photo had the caption, "three six five."

After a year of togetherness, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have decided to take the plunge and reportedly the duo is planning an April or May wedding this year. In a talk show, Tape Cast season 2 with Bhumi Pednekar, the actress plays a segment titled, 'Do Not Play cassette'. When Bhumi played the cassette for Farhan, it had Shibani popping out the marriage question to him. She asked, "When are we getting married?"

Beau Farhan Akhtar couldn't stop blushing and without dodging the question, he replied to Shibani saying, "I don't know. Maybe April or May."

Not just this, Farhan spoke at length about the equation he shares with Shibani and their relationship. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor said, "She is an amazing woman. It's been very special, the last year... You know we've been getting to know each other and I couldn't be happier about it. But with the social media world again, we are constantly being told about the things we should be doing (laughs). But yeah, I have never felt so comfortable to share my personal stuff but I don't know, I just feel like somehow with celebrating all this, it just feels very natural to me."

Speaking about being open on social media about his relationship with Shibani, Farhan added, "I mean, obviously you don't want to go like crazy and people are like please 'bass kar' but ya, it feels nice to share that because we are always living so sheltered and you are always so protected and your guards are constantly up; especially when it comes to people like your partner in your life and you don't want people to know. I just felt like it's rather nicer to share it with people and include them in the joy and let them feel happy, hopefully. Some might feel a bit jealous that she's with me."

This year, too, will be all about big-fat Bollywood weddings.

