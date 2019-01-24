Farmer dies of cardiac arrest after knowing he has a Rs 5 lakh loan

national

Mukundi Adivasi on Tuesday came to know that he had a loan of approximately Rs. 5 lakh on his name as was written in a list posted at the local cooperative body office

Madhya Pradesh: A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district lost his life due to cardiac arrest after getting to know that he had a huge amount of loan on him whereas he had not taken it, his family claimed.

The deceased was identified as Mukundi Adivasi, a resident of village Sardai Nayanagar. On Tuesday, he came to know that he had a loan of approximately Rs. 5 lakh on his name as was written in a list posted at the local cooperative body office in the district.

According to one of his family members, Mukundi turned nervous after getting to know about the loan and his condition deteriorated on Wednesday. He was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

A local bank in the area has pasted a list of farmers who have loans as a part of the process initiated by the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government to waive loan of farmers up to Rs. 2 lakh per head as was promised by the party during the state assembly elections last year. During polls campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced to waive farm loans within 10 days after voted to power.

Apart from Mukundi, there are other farmers as well who have alleged that their names have been included in the list of farm loan waiver even when they never took a loan.

Reacting to this, the agitated farmers took to streets and blocked the roads to stage their protest. Meanwhile, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) RM Tripathi intervened and assured the farmers that a probe will be initiated and action would be taken against the guilty.

Sagar District Central cooperative committee manager told ANI, "We are collecting information from the bank manager. The action will be taken if someone is found to be at fault."

