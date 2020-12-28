Farmers beat thalis in protest, say 'listen to our mann ki baat'

Farmers beat utensils during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms as the PM addressed the nation on his radio programme, at the toll plaza, on the outskirts of Amritsar. Pic/AFP

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the people of the country on Sunday through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the protesting farmers opposed it by beating 'thalis' (plates) and clapping their hands.

Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni appealed to the PM to listen to the "Mann ki Baat" of farmers and voices of other people as well. Gurnam Singh is the Haryana state President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and is one of the prominent leaders leading the farmer agitation. Opposing the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme by beating a 'thalis' at the Makdoli toll plaza in Rohtak district of Haryana, Chaduni while addressing Modi said, "We are not convinced by your 'Mann ki Baat' address. You speak your mind but do not listen to other people's voices."

The farmer agitation entered its 32nd day on Sunday. Since November 26, the farmers have been camping at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders with the adjoining national capital. The protesting farmers are marching on the streets in protest against the three farm laws implemented by the central government, saying that these laws are not in the interest of the farmers, while the Centre has said opposition parties are misleading the farmers. Several rounds of negotiations have been held to resolve the ongoing deadlock between the farmers and the central government but both sides have failed to reach a final consensus over the issue. The next round of talks between the two sides is set for December 29.

Irani attacks Congress on farmers' issues

Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Congress over the issues of farmers' welfare and cow protection. Irani's attack came days after the Opposition party decided to take out 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' marches in Bundelkhand to highlight alleged mismanagement in cow shelters.

'Substitute foreign items with local ones'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast of the year, on Sunday, urged people to substitute foreign-made products they use with items produced in India, and said they should make this resolution for the country in the new year.

