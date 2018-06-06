Farokh Engineer makes it to Sir Ian Botham and David Lloyd's all-time county overseas XI
This year marks 50 years for overseas cricketers being allowed to be part of the English county scene
Ex-India 'keeper Farokh Engineer
Farokh Engineer was a delighted man yesterday when he was informed that he was part of his former Lancashire teammate-turned-cricket pundit's all-time XI of overseas players who figured in county cricket.
This year marks 50 years for overseas cricketers being allowed to be part of the English county scene. "It's a huge honour for me to be part of Bumble's [David Lloyd's nickname] team, but I would have liked to see Sachin Tendulkar in that list. He played for Yorkshire and to me, he is the greatest," Engineer said.
David Lloyd and Sir Ian Botham
England legend Sir Ian Botham too had Engineer in his all-time team of overseas players, according to givemesport.com. Interestingly, both England stalwarts had the same opening combination in the batting department — South Africa's Barry Richards and West Indies' Gordon Greenidge, both of whom played for Hampshire county.
Engineer wore Lancashire colours from 1968 to 1976. He had to turn up for the county even during the 1971 India v England series.
A few hours after guiding India to a historic four-wicket victory at the Oval in London, Engineer had to plan his journey to Manchester for the following day's county match against Derbyshire.
Ian Botham's XI:
Gordon Greenidge, Barry Richards, Viv Richards, Javed Miandad, Clive Lloyd, Garry Sobers, Farokh Engineer (wk), Shane Warne, Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner.
David Lloyd's XI:
Gordon Greenidge, Barry Richards, Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Darren Lehmann, Garry Sobers, Farokh Engineer (wk), Malcolm Marshall, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Waqar Younis.
