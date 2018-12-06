Farooq Abdullah: India going through worst phase of its history

national

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the regional National Conference (NC), Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday the country is passing through the worst period of its history.

Addressing party workers during a function to remember Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Abdullah said in winter capital Jammu: "India is going through the worst period of history as attempts are being made to divide people into communal lines and nobody knows how many pieces this country will be divided into under BJP rule.

"Unless stopped immediately, you will see destruction everywhere. You will see blood everywhere because this regime is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of hatred across the country."

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are no different from Britishers who ruled India for 200 years by dividing people into communal lines.

"Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru unfurled the tricolour from the ramparts of Lal Qila for the first time. He would never have thought that a dispensation would come to power that would break his country into so many pieces."

Speaking about the Bulandshahar incident, the NC President said it is very unfortunate that the Chief Minister of the state was busy watching a Kabaddi match when an SHO was being killed by the mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh.

He also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the BJP has given top slots to the RSS people even in the education system of the country.

Abdullah said the BJP leaders are seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram little realizing that Allah and Ram do not belong to them, but to the entire World.

He said the country has reached a stage where the people do not fear Pakistan, but the divisive communal powers exist within the country.

