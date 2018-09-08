Farooq Abdullah threatens to boycott Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

national

The schedule for the municipal and panchayat elections in the state is likely to be announced next week

Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday threatened that his National Conference (NC) party would boycott the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls if the Centre does not clarify its stand on the special position of the state.

Speaking to the media at an event commemorating the death anniversary of his father, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah who died on this day in 1982, Farooq Abdullah said: "We will not only boycott the municipal and Panchayat polls, but also the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections if the Centre does not clarify its stand on Article 35A and Article 370."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), headed by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also announced the boycott of the civic elections.

