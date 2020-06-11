Fashion is fun, feels world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith

BRITISH sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, 24, aims to be successful not just on the track, but also on the ramp. She even aspires to nail the red carpet looks. The reigning 200m world champion, who has appeared in fashion magazines like Elle and Vogue, revealed how she wants to change people's perspective towards female athletes.

"Fashion is fun, I enjoy it — but it's about seeing how we can get sportswomen into culture. And fashion is the most natural way to do that. We have the potential to unite different markets. We can have an effect on culture," she was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

Meanwhile, she explained how celebs are often viewed as the change makers in society, but not sportswomen. "People maybe don't really understand sportswomen. When you think about women's culture and change-makers, taste-makers, you think of actors, actresses, celebrities, Instagram. You don't often put sports in that bracket. But on the men's side, sportsmen are very much part of the conversation. For me, it's about trying to see where we can take sportswomen, all the places where we can get sport to influence," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news