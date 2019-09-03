Fashion photographer Liram Sustiel aims to work with Big B!

Liram Sustiel is about to foray into Bollywood along with his camera which has helped him win praises as well as hearts by clicking some exceptional photographs.

Yes, the US-based fashion photographer is really planning big by entering into Bollywood and working on a yet-untitled project.

Coming from a good family background, he only focused on his dream of becoming a good fashion photographer ever since he was a kid. During his early college days, he had started to cover the events with his camera and his enthusiasm helped him collaborate with some of the elite brands of the world later in his professional life.

After all the hard work, he has finally got a chance to get into Bollywood which was his ultimate dream in life.

"My camera is my best friend. I have no doubts about that. I have been with my camera ever since I was in school. I used to cover events at my college without anyone asking me to do so. This habit just kept brushing my skills and finally I got a break in the final year of my college," said Sustiel.

"This gave a direction to my career ambition and I started working even harder. It was an unbelievable feeling for me when my clients praised me for my work and assured me that they wanted to continue the business relationship. This somewhere made me realise that I was heading in the right direction," he added.

After working in his country for years and having the experience of some good magazines as well, he is now finally moving to India to work with some big filmmakers. He will be working in a movie which is based on rural India. He is really excited to be a part of the project and is willing to excel and work with some of the biggest names of the industry.

"I am really very excited to take up the new challenge. I wish to do my job to perfection so that I can get an opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan, whom I have been following for years now," he said.

Despite studying accounts in a US university, his motivation has kept him moving towards achieving his dream. With such dedication towards his craft, he is surely going to move ranks and turn out to be a future superstar in Indian film industry.

