Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw second trailer out

hollywood

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw second trailer highlights bromance between Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw and also shows a glimpse of Idris Elba's character Brixton

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

After eight films that have amassed almost USD 5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Fast & Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they've tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown's Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw's sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be worse than themselves.

The trailer highlights bromance between Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw and also shows a glimpse of Idris Elba's character Brixton. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw trailer also takes us to the green lands of Hawaii, Hobbs' home and introduces us to his brothers. In the new action-packed trailer, Vanessa Kirby aka Hattie Shaw is seen fighting the bad boys.

Watch the new trailer of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – Trailer 2

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Also read: The Rock shares photo with Roman Reigns from Hobbs & Shaw

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.

Also read: Fast and Furious fans have to wait longer for the next film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates