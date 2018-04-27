Father dies while trying to catch daughter falling from terrace

Both the victims were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared the man dead on arrival



In a freak accident, a 38-year-old father died while trying to catch his teenage daughter in his arms as she fell from the fifth floor of a building in Nashik, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Ashwini Nagar Colony in Samangaon area in Nashik late on Thursday night. The girl was seriously injured in the incident.



Nanda (16) and her father Vijay Godhade (38) were attending a 'haldi' program ahead of her cousin's wedding at the five-story residential building, said an official of the Nashik Road police station. Standing on the terrace, Nanda lost balance and fell down. Alerted by people's shouts, her father, who was on the ground floor, tried to catch her and arrest her fall, police said. However, the girl fell on his head, causing him a serious injury.



Both the victims were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Vijay Godhade dead on arrival. The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

