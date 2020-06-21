Father's Day 2020: From posing with dad to heartfelt posts, here's how Tweeple are celebrating the special day

Every year, the third Sunday of the month of June is observed as Father's Day across the globe. The day is marked with a special celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world, who play an important role in a child's life.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/uZEv3yQaZB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 21, 2020

From presenting gifts to spending time with their dad's to even going out for lunch or dinner date, people celebrate father's day in their own unique way. This year, meeting up or going out to celebrate the day seemed difficult with the COVID-19 crisis on a rampage.

However, in order to express their love and extend their good wishes to their dad's, netizens took to social networking sites to share their emotions and posted heartfelt tributes and shared throwback pictures.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn remembered his father Veeru Devgn with a priceless throwback picture. While sharing the picture with his fans Ajay Devgn wrote, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday."

BJP leader and Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan also took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture in order to wish her father, late Pramod Mahajan on the occasion of father's day. "The love of my life and his wife. miss you Baba," Poonam wrote while wishing her dad.

Remembering his father, Congress leader Milind Deora said, "Thank you for never leaving my side," while Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to wish her dad on the special day. Sharing a picture of her dad as her Instagram story, Poonawalla wrote, "Happy Fathers Day."

Business tycoon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani also took to social media to wish her dad and father-in-law on the occasion of father's day. "To the fathers who have shaped my life, and that of my sons," Tina Ambani wrote. She further said, "Thank you for all the care and nurture, insight and inspiration, patience and perseverance."

Here's how netizens celebrated father's day:

Nobody's take care and bear the necessary things for a child instead of a Father.



Nobody's in life doing hardwork to complete demands instead of a Father.



Nobody stands with you when you are alone and show you the right path instead of Father.#HappyFathersDay #SelfieWithDad pic.twitter.com/zsJLV7Rtv1 — Naveen Kumar (@Naveen_MRA) June 20, 2020

A Father is someone who holds you when you cry, scolds you when you break the rule, shine with pride when you succeed, and has faith in you even when you fail.

Papa, you are my superhero, lucky charm and a reason for my existence.

Thank you world's best papa !!#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/SULqjl3WQ4 — Antim Gupta (@AntimGupta15) June 21, 2020

Dad, you are in all my most treasured memories. My idol, my friend and my guide. We had an unspoken connection that I miss everyday. I am proud to be your son and am grateful for all your blessings. @arunjaitley #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/ObTXaBfWiX — Rohan Jaitley (@rohanjaitley) June 21, 2020

#HappyFathersDay @tripleh Thank you for always having a shoulder to cry on, for always listening, for teaching them how to overcome their fears, and for wrapping your big arms around them when they need it most. I couldn’t ask for a better father to my children. âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #grateful pic.twitter.com/hCCQ3FLeaL — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 21, 2020

So, how are you wishing your dad this Father's Day?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news