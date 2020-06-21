Father's Day 2020: Google's latest doodle lets you make a card for your dad

A screengrab of google's latest doodle that allows users to make a special card for their dad's on Father's day

After sharing a series of interactive doodle to raise awareness on the novel coronavirus and thank COVID-19 warriors, Google on Sunday marked the Father's Day celebrations with a its latest doodle that is winning hearts online. Straight out from an art and craft class, Google's latest doodle lets users make a special card for their dad's on the occasion of Father's Day.

Craft & send your own digital art from your ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ to a dad in your life with today’s interactive #FathersDay #GoogleDoodle ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ → https://t.co/cHbbCzEkLR pic.twitter.com/yNpjzpJIs2 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 21, 2020

While sharing the animated doodle with their followers on Twitter, Google Doodle tweeted, "Craft and send your own digital art from your heart to a dad in your life with today's interactive #FathersDay #GoogleDoodle." When one hovers over the doodle, it shows the message, "Happy Father's Day! Let's get crafting."

However, there is a story behind the interactive father's day doodle that lets users create a special card for their dad's. On clicking on the doodle, one will be redirected to a page that lets a user make a 'Father's Day' card with the help of several craft items such as heart cut-outs, buttons, flowers and more. All the user has to do is place the cut-outs on a card in the pattern of their choice.



A screengrab of Google's latest doodle

The Father's Day doodle features pencils, paper cut-outs, flowers as well as cards and envelopes. Once ready, the user can send the special card to their father via mail or by posting it on social media or even taking a print out of the same.

Talking about the father's day illustration google said, "Whether they're near or far, make dad a little piece of art from your heart in today's interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father's Day.

So, how are you wishing your dad this father's day?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news