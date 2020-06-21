Father's Day Special: Isha Koppikar's post for her father stands out for this reason

Sharing pictures with their dads on the occasion of Father's Day is very common for Bollywood celebrities. These pictures will be accompanied by messages about their undying love for each other. Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar's wish stands out of the lot.

She took to her Instagram account, uploaded a video that displayed a collage of her moments with her father over the years that she has grown up, recorded a voice message to describe the man he is, and also wrote a long, emotional, and heartfelt note that is surely a must-read. She called him ANNU, and wished him a Happy Father's Day. Read the rest right here:

That's not all, she also shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat that had some words of wisdom from him to his daughter. It said- "Don't let today's necessities become your luxuries tomorrow." It has a lot of other words of wisdom. Have a look:

Koppikar has been very active on Instagram over the years and keeps sharing her candid pictures from her personal life and also her fitness regimes.

