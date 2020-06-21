Father's Day Special: Isha Koppikar's post for her father stands out for this reason
It's Father's Day and Bollywood celebrities are wishing their dads on the special occasion, but Isha Koppikar's post stands out for this reason!
Sharing pictures with their dads on the occasion of Father's Day is very common for Bollywood celebrities. These pictures will be accompanied by messages about their undying love for each other. Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar's wish stands out of the lot.
She took to her Instagram account, uploaded a video that displayed a collage of her moments with her father over the years that she has grown up, recorded a voice message to describe the man he is, and also wrote a long, emotional, and heartfelt note that is surely a must-read. She called him ANNU, and wished him a Happy Father's Day. Read the rest right here:
Dear ANNU, Happy Happy Fathers Day My Hero, My Rock of Gibraltar I know you to be always loving and nurturing, to be warm-hearted and to be caring and thoughtful. You balanced your work and family both so well and taught me bout the lemon n spoon race.. and that it’s important to have the lemon on the spoon to reach the finishing line ... any one missing is an imbalance .. ‘The recipe for a happy life ‘ was my first elocution topic written and taught to me by U ANNU ♥ï¸Â...This not only makes me proud but also makes me cherish all the gifts life has bestowed upon me. There are no words to describe my immense love for you ANNU One more thing that is most distinguishable of your character is your humor. ðÂÂÂYour humor has seen me through many trials. Your way of dealing with things is what people see in me too. You are my tower of strength. I can never thank you enough for being an amazing example of a true human being in my life. Thank you and love you Annu.. God Bless You ðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #happyfathersday #mydaddymyhero #daddysgirl #thankyoupapa #papa #blessedtobeyourdaughter #fathersday
That's not all, she also shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat that had some words of wisdom from him to his daughter. It said- "Don't let today's necessities become your luxuries tomorrow." It has a lot of other words of wisdom. Have a look:
Koppikar has been very active on Instagram over the years and keeps sharing her candid pictures from her personal life and also her fitness regimes.
