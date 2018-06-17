Father's day special: Ranbir Kapoor joins Twitter for dad Rishi Kapoor

In the video uploaded by the actor, Ranbir Kapoor talks about giving a 'Sanju surprise' and celebrate the bond of fatherhood

Ranbir Kapoor with father Rishi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@foxstarhindi

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy promoting his next Sanju, which is a biopic made on Sanjay Dutt has joined Twitter for his father Rishi Kapoor. The actor usually stays away from social media and is taking over the Twitter account of the Fox Star Hindi to interact with his fans and celebrate Father's Day. Ranbir took over Twitter at 12 noon today and will engage with fans to give a special Sanju surprise.

In a video, the actor talks about giving a 'Sanju surprise' and celebrate the bond of fatherhood. He posted a childhood picture with his father Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "Awkward teenager moment with papa #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap #RanbirKapoor (sic)."

Sanju is a father-son story. Rajkumar Hirani has time and again mentioned the film to explore the bond between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt. Ahead of the big surprise, the makers have also released a poster of Sanju hugging his father Sunil Dutt, played by Paresh Rawal in the film and a video of Ranbir telling his fans about the takeover.

Director Rajkumar Hirani has been and again treating the audience with different things from the movie where he has been revealing different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Sanju Character Inspired By Sanjay Dutt's Real-Life Best Friend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates