Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's dinner with their Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari

Earlier this week, the cast of 'Dangal' had a mini-reunion where Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari met for a while and it brings back all the nostalgic feels. Dangal is the movie that took the nation by a storm and is considered as one of the best Bollywood movies of all time for numerous reasons ranging from the storyline which is inspired by true events to the iconic characters portrayed by Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie was not only critically acclaimed but became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Bollywood for all the right reasons.

To overcome a dull Tuesday hue, the Dangal sisters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra along with their director Nitish Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari met up for dinner at Sanya Malhotra's residence along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and took a trip down memory lane that is Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a series of pictures and captioned it "Photo toh har angle se leni chahiye [sic]." Nitesh Tiwari posted pictures with the caption, "Mhaari chhoriyaan Chhichhoron se Kam Hain Ke, [sic]" while Sanya Malhotra posted pictures with the same caption as the director, "Mhaari chhoriyaan Chhichhoron se Kam Hain Ke [sic]."



Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari

Both the actresses received wide appreciation for their performance in the movie Dangal. Being a director's actor, Sanya Malhotra has never failed to impress us with her personality and bodacious dance moves and giving us breakthrough performances like Dangal and Badhaai Ho and Photograph, the actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

While Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, will next be seen in Anurag Basu's next film and horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Fatima is extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Basu and Rajkummar Rao.

