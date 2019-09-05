Fatima Sana Shaikh: Every role comes with its difficulty and strengths

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to present varied characters with her two upcoming projects, Anurag Basu's next and horror-comedy Bhoot Police which has already started generating buzz. After two grand films, Fatima opens up about her work and approach towards the industry. Shooting to fame with her first remarkable performance in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proven to be one of the most hardworking artists in Bollywood.

Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running an around the clock schedule. Talking about the films of horror-comedy genre the actress shares, "I love them. But I can't watch it alone. I need a constant company to live through the storyline that involves me all the thrill and fear that the movie entails."

Fatima opens up on the films which are her favourite in horror-comedy genre, "Shaun of the dead and stree are my favourite horror comedies of all times. I can watch them anytime and any day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onAug 24, 2019 at 2:41am PDT

The actress shares what she thinks as a challenge as an actor, "I think to understand the character and to be true to it is stands are the foremost understanding for an actor. To keep the self aside while imbibing the character is equally important."

On her role in her upcoming film Fatima shares, "Every role comes with its difficulty and strengths and equal amount of time and dedication goes into each and every role. From comedy to the intense characters with depth, there is an understanding that every actor must exercise to ease out the process for themselves."

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known to play challenging roles in Dangal, excels at her profession that is acting along with her passion, photography. The actress makes sure she follows her passion as well. Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh looks pretty in an LBD on a rainy day out

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates