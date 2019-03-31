Fatima Sana Shaikh is a vision in this sheer white gown

bollywood-fashion

Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most stylish celebrities in Bollywood currently. Check out her latest fabulous look that she sported at an awards ceremony

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh graced the red carpet of an award function recently in the city and made heads turn in a sheer gown. Fatima donned a sheer white embellished white gown paired with a metallic silver belt and accessorised with diamond earrings and pearl-diamond rings.

The actress amped up the heat on the red carpet as she made a stylish entry, effortlessly pulling off the look. During the course of the event, the actress was questioned if she could even sit in the outfit to which Fatima replied, "Yes, very comfortably", proving that she can carry various looks with ease.

Recently, Fatima was seen attending another award function and the actress looked pretty in pink making it to the list of best-dressed celebrities. Fatima Sana Shaikh made her big debut with the record-breaking film Dangal, in which she was seen essaying the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu's film for which the actress has finished the first schedule in Bhopal, and the recently announced Bhoot Police in which she will be teaming up with Saif Ali Khan.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh lights up the town in electrifying pink

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates