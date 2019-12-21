Fatima Sana Shaikh looks absolutely stunning in this flowy red gown

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fatima, who has been making the right buzz with her choice of films isn't failing to make heads turn with her fashion sense. Talking about fashion, the actress keeps making bold style statements which are beautiful and catchy in their own way.

The cut-out trend is so appealing to the eye and Fatima has carried it exceptionally well in these photos. Being a risque trend it has gained quite a spot of its own and there are multiple ways to style it.

The actress wore a Rhea Pillai Rastogi number and paired it with dark green strapped stilettos, diamond-shaped drop silver earrings, soft brown smoky eyes and a bold red lip and loose waves that complemented the entire look really well. Her red look definitely turned the heat up in this chilly weather. Her look gave us major Christmas feels.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is known for her work in Hindi cinema and television. Fatima appeared as a child artist in films such as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4.

The actress even won an award for The Best Debutant for Dangal, and she shared, "After collecting my award, I went to Jackie Chan's room, where many top actors from the Chinese film industry were present. They immediately recognised me as the Dangal girl and were excited to meet me. It was surreal."

On the work front, the actress has her movie Bhoot Police lined up, which looks promising and we cannot wait to see what's in store for us in the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates