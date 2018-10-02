Fatima Sana Shaikh signed for Life In A... Metro sequel?

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh

After Dangal (2016) and the upcoming Thugs Of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh's next film is likely to be the sequel of Life In A... Metro (2007). Buzz is that Taapsee Pannu, who was under consideration for Anurag Basu's directorial venture, is unable to give a nod due to date issues.

The makers now feel Aamir Khan's protégé makes for a better choice. The sequel is slated to star Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ishaan Khatter, Rajkummar Rao and Parineeti Chopra. The slice-of-life film rolls in December.

Ever since the release of Life In A… Metro (2007), director Anurag Basu has been toying with the idea of making a sequel. The film, starring Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan, dealt with relationships and heartbreak in the city. The film had soulful music which was composed by Pritam and it had memorable songs like "Alvida", "Baatein Kuch Ankahein Si", "In Dino", "O Meri Jaan".

Word is the filmmaker is keen to explore the underbelly of Mumbai in part two. Will it be titled Crime In A... Metro?

